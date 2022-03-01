Active COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,575 in West Virginia on Tuesday — 470 fewer than the state reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
Of those active cases, 433 were reported overnight. That’s one of the lowest single-day reports for new cases in West Virginia since the week of Thanksgiving.
To date, 6,339 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with 22 of those deaths reported Tuesday. More than 87% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became widely available last year have been in unvaccinated individuals, according to the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 525 residents were hospitalized with the virus, including eight children. That’s five fewer patients in the hospital than reported Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 126 patients are in an intensive care unit and 72 people are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 63% of those in the hospital for the virus are unvaccinated. That increased to 75% unvaccinated for people receiving care in ICUs and to 83% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of residents report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% in the state are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.