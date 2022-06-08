West Virginia reported 632 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases decreased to 2,272. That’s 115 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' virus dashboard.
To date, 6,997 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including four deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 188 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 10 children. That’s nine more patients than were reported Tuesday, according to the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 28 patients -- including four children -- were in intensive care units and six people were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 50% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 54% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 17% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.