West Virginia reported 225 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases fell to 812, 42 fewer active cases than were reported Monday according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,870 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including 13 deaths reported overnight. More than 86% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations began in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 100 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s the same total number of patients as reported Monday, but one more child, per the dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units and 14 are receiving care on ventilators. That’s two more patients for each category than reported Monday.
About 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 58% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and another 9% are partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.