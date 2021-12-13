Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 9,000 over the weekend, while hospitalizations ticked up, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of Monday, 633 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, a 30-person increase from Friday, according to the DHHR dashboard.
Of those in the hospital, 201 patients are in intensive care units and 103 are receiving care on a ventilator. A majority of those hospitalized -- 82%, per the dashboard -- are unvaccinated. That increases to 85% for those on ventilators and 86% those in intensive care.
After exceeding 9,000 last week, active COVID-19 cases dropped to 8,428, 609 fewer than Friday according to the state dashboard. A total of 308,204 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including 772 reported overnight.
An additional 22 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 5,107. Nearly 89% of those deaths have occurring since vaccines became available.
According to the dashboard, 906,937 residents are fully vaccinated, which is about 53% of the eligible population. Vaccination rates are still lowest among children, with only about 23% of youth ages 5-18 fully vaccinated.
Of residents who are fully vaccinated, 273,182 -- about 30% -- report receiving a booster dose. Booster doses are approved for fully vaccinated people 18 and older who received their mRNA vaccine six months prior, or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine two months before.