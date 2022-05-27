West Virginia reported 648 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 2,377. That’s 121 more active cases than were reported in Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,945 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including three deaths reported overnight. More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 146 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including six children. That’s three more people hospitalized than were reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 26 patients were in intensive care units -- including two children -- and 11 patients were receiving care on ventilators, including one child.
Nearly 44% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 36% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 35% unvaccinated for those in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.