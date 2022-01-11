An additional 2,508 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard.
Of those cases, 13,268 — 1,856 fewer than Monday — are active.
Seven more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,452.
As of Tuesday, 803 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus — 12 fewer than Monday. Of those patients, 220 were in an intensive care unit and 128 were receiving care on a ventilator. The number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators were down slightly from Monday.
More than 75% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.
There are at least 375 cases of the omicron variant confirmed in West Virginia, up from 293 reported Monday and just 75 reported last week.
Those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are most protected against the virus, according to health experts.
About 55% of eligible West Virginians — 940,226 individuals — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 8% of those eligible — 150,700 residents — report being partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard.
Vaccination rates are lowest in children ages 5 to 11, with 11% reporting to be fully vaccinated and 12-15, where 38% report being fully vaccinated.
Last week, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel approved administering Pfizer booster doses in children ages 12 and older.
Under new guidance, booster doses can be given five months after someone receives their initial mRNA round of the vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.
So far, about 37% of those fully vaccinated in the state — 356,141 individuals — have received a booster dose of the vaccine, according to the dashboard.