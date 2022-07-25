Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia reported 2,232 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases decreased to 3,159. That’s 199 fewer active cases than were reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.

State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.

