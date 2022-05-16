West Virginia reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases increased to 1,964. That’s 306 more active cases than were reported Friday, and the highest active cases have been since March 6, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,895 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including two deaths reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, 138 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including one child. That’s nine more people hospitalized than were reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 19 patients were in intensive care units and nine were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 51% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 37% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 67% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.