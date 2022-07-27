Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia reported 1,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases increased to 3,154. That’s 83 more active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.

State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you