Active COVID-19 cases are slowly trending down in West Virginia, with 434 fewer cases reported on the Department of Health and Human Resources' dashboard Thursday.
An additional 3,291 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,057. Deaths related to COVID-19 totaled 5,829 on Thursday, including 15 reported overnight.
Hospitalizations also dropped overnight. As of Thursday, 1,069 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 children. That’s 28 fewer patients statewide and seven fewer children than were reported Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 233 people — including three children — are in intensive care units and 126 patients — including one child — are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 68% of those hospitalized report being unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 79% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 86% for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents — 952,457 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 40% report being boosted.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.