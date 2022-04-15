West Virginia reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 437. That’s 70 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,794 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including three deaths reported overnight.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped slightly Friday as 88 residents -- including three children -- were hospitalized for the virus. That’s four fewer patients than reported Thursday. Of those patients, 31 are in intensive care units and 11 -- including one child -- are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 51% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 55% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.