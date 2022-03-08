West Virginia reported 292 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases dropped down to 1,582. That’s 327 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
The state now reports 493,653 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,470 on Tuesday, with 18 of those reported overnight.
Hospitalizations for the virus dropped below 400 on Tuesday, to 397, for the first time since August. That’s seven fewer people hospitalized Tuesday than Monday. Five of those patients are children, per the dashboard.
Of patients hospitalized, 99 are in an intensive care unit — including four children — and 55 patients are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 57% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated. That increased to 71% for people in the ICU and to 67% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.