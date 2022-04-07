West Virginia reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases increased to 324, 19 more than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
At least eight counties -- Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Doddridge, Hardy, Pleasants, Summers and Webster -- reported no active cases on Thursday.
To date, 6,749 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including eight reported overnight.
As of Thursday, 125 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s two fewer patients than reported Wednesday. Of those patients, 35 were in intensive care units and 20 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 59% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.