West Virginia reported 253 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the total number of active cases increased to 719. That’s 57 more active cases than were reported Tuesday, and the seventh consecutive day the state has seen increases in case rates, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
To date, 6,851 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including six deaths reported overnight.
Ninety-one patients -- including four children -- were hospitalized Wednesday, 10 more than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients were in intensive care units and 12, including one child, were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 41% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.