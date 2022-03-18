West Virginia reported 227 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases in the state increased slightly to 795. That’s 14 more cases than reported Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
As the state’s COVID-19 cases remain relatively low, Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, warned listeners on Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that the pandemic is not over. A new variant — the BA.2 or “omicron stealth” variant — is spreading across Europe and parts of Asia.
Currently, Amjad said, the initial omicron variant is still the predominant variant in West Virginia and is expected to stay that way for at least a few weeks.
“I wouldn’t say anything is gone and we tend to follow a couple weeks from Europe,” Amjad said. “I will say it’s manageable and we’ll be prepared. I think we always need to be mindful and prepared for [a COVID-19 resurgence].”
The best way to do that, she said, is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months. While being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, there are currently no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.
To date, 6,646 residents have died from COVID-19, with 11 of those deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Friday, 239 West Virginians — including four children — are hospitalized for the virus. That’s 15 fewer patients than reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 67 — including one child — are in an intensive care unit and 37 people are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 60% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 61% unvaccinated for patients in an ICU.