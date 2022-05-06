West Virginia reported 364 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 1,114, an increase of 180 overnight. It marks the first time active cases have exceeded 1,000 since March 14, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,880 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with one of those deaths reported overnight.
As of Friday, 100 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including two children. That’s 11 fewer patients than were reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 24 -- including one child -- were in intensive care units and 11 were receiving care on ventilators.
About 43% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 50% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 54% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, more than 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.