Active COVID-19 cases increased slightly in West Virginia on Wednesday to 6,267 — 467 more than Tuesday — with 1,155 of those reported overnight, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity is still inching up daily, hitting 6.23% on Wednesday, the highest it’s been since COVID-19 tests were made available in the state in March 2020.
COVID-19 related deaths in the state totaled 4,895 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 27 of those reported on Wednesday. Nearly 90% of deaths in West Virginia since vaccinations started are in people who are not vaccinated, per the state dashboard.
Hospitalizations hit 569 on Wednesday, four more than reported Tuesday, according to the state. Of patients in the hospital, 190 are in an intensive care unit and 94 are receiving care on a ventilator.
A majority of people hospitalized — 79%, per the dashboard — are unvaccinated. That increases to 83% for people in an ICU and 84% for those on ventilators.
Only 48% of eligible residents in West Virginia — 823,465 individuals, which is 984 more than Tuesday, but 25,603 fewer than Monday — are fully vaccinated against the virus. No explanation has been provided by state officials for the large discrepancy on the dashboard.
Another 154,385 residents report being partially vaccinated, according to the state. That’s nearly 18% of eligible residents — those 5 and older — who are not already fully vaccinated.
About 213,500 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received a booster dose to date. Boosters are available for anyone who is 18 and older, and who was fully vaccinated six months prior for mRNA vaccines or two months prior for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.
State officials continue to plead with West Virginians to get vaccinated, and if they are vaccinated to get boosted, as winter comes and as a potentially more dangerous variant — the omicron variant — could start to spread.
No cases of the omicron variant have been reported in West Virginia, and the delta variant remains dominant both in the state and across the country. The first case of a COVID-19 infection from the omicron variant in the United States was reported Wednesday, in California.