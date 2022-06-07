West Virginia reported 502 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases decreased to 2,387.
That’s 160 fewer active cases than reported in the state Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.
To date, 6,993 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with 16 of those deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 179 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including nine children. That’s 13 fewer patients than reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 30 patients are in an intensive care unit — including four children — and nine people, including one child, are receiving care on ventilators.
About 48% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 53% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 22% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.