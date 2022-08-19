Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Active COVID-19 cases slightly declined in West Virginia this week, with an average of 2,842 daily active cases reported compared to a daily average of 3,111 last week.

In total, the state has reported 3,505 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. That’s 1,261 fewer new cases than were reported last week, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state coronavirus dashboard.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

