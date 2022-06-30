West Virginia reported 660 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases increased to 2,105. That’s 91 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,064 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with five of those deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 220 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including four children. That’s four more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 26 patients -- including one child -- were in an intensive care unit and four were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 51% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All four patients on ventilators report being vaccinated, according to the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.