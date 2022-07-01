West Virginia reported 710 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 2,297. That’s 192 more active cases than reported on Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources state virus dashboard.
To date, 7,064 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 225 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including two children. That’s five more patients than reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 30 patients — including two children — are in an intensive care unit and five patients are receiving care on ventilators.
About 48% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients on ventilators report being vaccinated, according to the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.