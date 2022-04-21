West Virginia reported 174 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases in the state increased to 500. That’s 41 more active cases than reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,822 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 15 of those deaths reported overnight. More than 86% of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 78 residents are hospitalized for the virus, including one child. Of those patients, 22 are in an intensive care unit and 11 people are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 46% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 32% unvaccinated for people in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 47% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.