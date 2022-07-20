West Virginia reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases rose to 2,957. That’s 712 more active cases than reported in the state on Tuesday according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
State health experts have said that active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,115 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with nine of those deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 304 West Virginians — including 11 children — are hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s one more patient than reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 41 patients are in an intensive care unit — including three children — and 14 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 48% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 39% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Just one of the 14 patients receiving care on ventilators report being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Anyone who is six months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than three, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.