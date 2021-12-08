The number of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continued to grow Wednesday, with an additional 1,053 reported overnight, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' dashboard.
The number of active cases climbed 233 and now sits at 8,482. The state has reported 303,173 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last spring. Fifteen more deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 5,036.
Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 593, with 205 patients in intensive care units and 124 receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increases to 82% for those in an ICU and 86% for people on a ventilator.
According to the dashboard, 902,673 residents have been fully vaccinated -- about 53% of the eligible population. Only about 28% of fully vaccinated people age 18 and older have received booster shots. Boosters are available to anyone 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia are lowest among children, per the dashboard. About 22% of residents ages 5 to 18 are fully vaccinated, and another 7% have received one dose of the vaccine.
State and local health officials continue to urge parents to get their children vaccinated, as a quarter of West Virginia’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in minors.