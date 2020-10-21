Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the launch of a program to distribute $25 million in federal CARES Act funds to more than 130,000 West Virginia households to help with the costs of delinquent utility bills.
The announcement, made during the state's COVID-19 briefing, comes more than six months after West Virginia received more than $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance funding, and nearly four months after Justice announced how the funds would be allocated, including the $25 million for public utilities.
Although details of how the payments will be made were not available Wednesday, Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane said more than 133,000 households will be eligible for payments, which will help pay delinquent electric, natural gas, water and sewer bills dated from March 1 to July 31.
“We recognize this generous grant program will not alleviate everyone’s delinquencies,” she said, encouraging utility companies to continue voluntary moratoriums on service disconnects and to work with delinquent customers to set up payment plans.
“We really appreciate that utility companies have not terminated customers during this difficult time,” she said.
If distributed equally among the 133,000 eligible households, the $25 million grant would provide just under $188 per household.
Utility companies will send application letters to eligible households in the next few days, and Justice urged West Virginians to watch for them.
“Please don’t throw this letter in the trash can,” he said.
Deadline to apply for the payments is Nov. 13.
At least three times in recent briefings, Justice has defended the slow pace at which the state has expended the more than $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds, with the state sitting on a cash balance of more than $983 million.
Critics, including Democratic Party gubernatorial challenger Ben Salango, have argued that the Justice administration has failed to get funding out to hard-hit families and small businesses in a timely manner.
“There’s no pet projects. There’s no hoarding of the money. There’s nowhere Justice has kept the money back and not sent it out,” Justice said during one of those briefings.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing:
• DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed that a third Department of Health and Human Resources employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak in two agency office buildings in downtown Charleston.
He said affected areas in the Diamond and One Davis Square buildings were closed off and sanitized, and that contact tracing is underway for employees who might have come into contact with the three infected people.
• Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state's COVID-19 czar, urged residents to be extra vigilant with mask wearing and social distancing, as many parts of the country are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“Look around the country," Marsh said. "It’s getting a lot worse.”