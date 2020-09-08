Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) announced upcoming free COVID-19 testing, taking place in Raleigh County on Friday and in Wayne County on both Friday and Saturday. Kroger continues as a partner at these testing sites and will be providing hospitality items to volunteers.
The COVID-19 testing locations are organized, in part, by Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities in order to provide testing opportunities to residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
Testing sites will be available at the following locations:
Raleigh County:
- Friday, 1 to 7 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley
Wayne County:
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Gay Community Senior Center, 3135 Louisa St., Fort Gay
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wayne Elementary School, 80 McGinnis Drive, Wayne.
Testing at upcoming sites is available for free and to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
A list of all upcoming COVID-19 testing locations statewide can be found online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.