The board that oversees the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is investigating allegations someone there misused money contributed by employees and meant for staff celebrations.
Tom Susman, a spokesman for the ambulance authority board of directors, confirmed Wednesday that an employee had contacted the board with allegations involving an “employee relations fund” — a fund to which employees may voluntarily contribute to pay for staff parties and events.
“The ambulance authority has a personnel committee and they’ve met to review the allegations and they are conducting an investigation,” Susman said. “The personnel committee has voted to do an audit of the employee relations fund and they’ll make a recommendation to the full board July 28 at the KCEAA board meeting.
“They’re taking the allegations seriously and will continue to investigate,” he said.
Lance Wheeler, a Kanawha County Commissioner and a ambulance authority board member, said Wednesday the board is doing its due diligence to investigate, but has not seen any evidence to support the allegation.
Susman said the employee relations fund is an account employees can contribute as much as $6 per month to for holiday parties, cookouts, and other “things you shouldn’t be using public funds for.”