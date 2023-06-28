HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is under an air quality advisory because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality and the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health issued the advisory for fine particulate matter as smoke from the wildfires continues to affect air quality in the Eastern United States.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department took to social media to warn residents about the air quality.
“The smoke from Canadian wildfires is settling in here and is expected to worsen. KCHD’s Health Officer says if you have lung disease or sensitivities, stay inside and set your AC on recirculation mode. If you go out, wear an N95 mask, take it easy and make it quick!” the Health Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said this kind of air quality affects different people in different ways, but it is going to be the most impactful for elderly people, babies and people with respiratory and cardiovascular chronic diseases, in particular chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD; chronic bronchitis; and asthma.
Kilkenny said the short-term effects of air quality issues can include a cough, shortness of breath, a worsening of nasal congestion or allergy symptoms and, if a person has asthma, a worsening of wheezing and coughing. He said there also can be long-term effects, as smaller, finer particles can get into the lungs and stay there. There can be accumulation over years, he said.
Kilkenny recommended that people avoid long-term exposure to air of poor quality, spend more time indoors, where air is filtered, rather than outdoors, and also exercise indoors rather than outdoors. He also specified that exposure be limited for children and people sensitive to air quality issues.
Officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the wildfires will send worsening smoky air across Canada and the United States in coming days after recent heavy rains failed to fall in areas of Quebec, where the fires are most active.
The Environmental Protection Agency encouraged people in areas with poor air quality to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. The agency said N95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks. More information on protecting oneself from wildfire smoke also can be found on the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire -smoke/default.htm.
Air quality information for different cities can be found at the AirNow website, www.airnow.gov.
