Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is under an air quality advisory because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality and the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health issued the advisory for fine particulate matter as smoke from the wildfires continues to affect air quality in the Eastern United States.

Stories you might like

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Tags

Recommended for you