With 11 predominately rural counties showing up as high-risk orange and red for virus spread on Monday’s West Virginia COVID-19 risk map, Gov. Jim Justice called for increased testing in those counties.
“Today, we have a bunch of counties in the orange, and Wyoming County has turned red,” Justice said during Monday's COVID-19 briefing. “I say and I say, we have to test more.”
On the original Harvard Global Health Institute risk map, the red color code signifies extreme COVID-19 spread, necessitating stay-at-home orders.
Monday’s Harvard Global risk map, using data from Saturday, has five West Virginia counties in red -- Barbour, Brooke, Doddridge, Mingo and Randolph -- and 31 counties in orange, including Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Kanawha, Jackson and Roane.
Harvard Global measures risk based on the number of infections per 100,000 population. Last month, West Virginia adopted an “either-or” approach to its version of the map, following either the Harvard Global metric or the rolling daily average of positive tests, whichever is lower.
On Monday, Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar, reiterated the government’s explanation for going to the more lenient metrics to determine risk map colors.
Marsh again said he believes using the positivity metric encourages more people to get tested, improving chances of uncovering asymptomatic “super spreaders,” while the infection-rate metric discourages testing, since more testing increases the likelihood of a county falling into a higher-risk color code, which could result in distance learning and cancellation of extracurricular activities at public schools.
He said the country is entering a critical period with an uptick in cases, including the highest single-day count of new cases since July, and expectations for increases in cases as colder weather results in more Americans spending more time indoors.
“COVID is starting to raise its head, and its getting worse,” Marsh said.
Justice on Monday repeated a call for West Virginians to wear masks, noting that mandatory mask wearing has allowed Singapore to completely eradicate the coronavirus.
“They wear masks nonstop, anytime they go outside. It is a mandatory requirement to wear a mask,” he said. “We don’t want a mandatory requirement -- just be smart.”
Justice said West Virginians need to continue to make sacrifices to combat the spread of the virus, noting, “I get all the frustrations, and absolutely, all the confusion. I get it.”
Justice also said Monday special protocols almost certainly will have to be in place when the West Virginia Legislature begins its 60-day regular session in February 2021.
“I do not think there’s going to be a magical cure by the time of our session,” the governor said. “We’re going to have an unusual session.”