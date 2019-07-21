As independent operations begin, Putnam health officials explore their potential

For nearly a month now, the Putnam County Health Department has been operating independently, and as time passes, officials are waiting to see what they can do to better serve those in the county.
With a new facility and new employees beginning training, Cindy Farley, chair for the Putnam County Board of Health, said she is excited to show community members that the department is theirs again.
“I don’t think we know our potential until we start getting out there, meeting people where they are,” Farley said. “I think we’re going to grow and meet the needs of individuals — some needs we may not even know exist yet.”
In 2013, PCHD contracted with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to cover its daily operations after the department buckled under financial troubles. Then, it was more than $400,000 in debt, but in the past six years officials have been able to climb out from under that debt, and as of July 1, they resumed independent operations.
Throughout that time, Putnam County residents still served on the board and provided its services, something that was often misunderstood in the county. Now, Farley and Lolita Kirk, who served as interim administrator for the department during its time contracting with KCHD and who was voted in as full-time administrator in May, are looking to rebrand in the community and show Putnam County that they are their own agency.
“We’ve been part of Kanawha-Charleston [Health Department] and had to use their materials, their information. We want to put our own brand on things so people know that we’re our own,” Farley said. “We’re grateful for everything Charleston did for us, but it’s time we make sure people know that — we are our own again.”
Officials at the department are also looking at creating a new website, where they will use space to educate on issues identified specifically in Putnam County, and provide residents with local resources.
That’s one of the biggest projects underway at the department right now — finishing up its community health survey to identify what problems different sects of people in the county identify as being highest priority.
“We aren’t going to be operating a lot differently than we were before, but with this finishing up next month, we’re going to be able to make those next steps to offer services and support where we need to, based on what the people here, and our community partners, tell us,” Kirk said.
Geographically, Putnam County is wedged between Cabell and Kanawha counties, which are seeing alarmingly high reports of HIV cases and, in the past, hepatitis. Kirk said the medical professionals at PCHD are aware of the area’s vulnerability, and are working on making action plans.
“It’s a risk, but also kind of a luxury, being between those two counties,” Farley said, “We get to pull from their expertise as we try to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
Even as the agency works independently, Kirk said there is no way that collaboration is not a part of its success moving forward.
“We will still work with the counties around us, the areas we need to, to best face whatever comes our way — outbreaks, flooding, whatever,” Kirk said. “Public health risks, they don’t see county lines so we must work with the people around us and come up with plans that benefit everyone. We can’t operate in bubbles.”
With the extra room provided in the department’s new building, in Winfield, Kirk and Farley hope to bring that spirit of collaboration into their own space, allowing local community partners to utilize the facilities whenever they need.
They envision training programs and other health department business being conducted in conjunction with community meetings, trainings, informational sessions and whatever else people want to use the building for, related to community well-being.
“It’s called local public health for a reason — the services we have, they should be done with locals, and we should use all the local resources we can to provide them and make sure they thrive,” Farley said.
The department regularly works with groups ranging from local churches — which often offer addiction support groups and other, related programs — to area nonprofits and government entities, like the courthouse staff and the sheriff’s department.
Kirk sees those relationships growing even more important as officials begin exploring their potential in the area.
“There’s no reason for health departments to reinvent the wheel, here. A lot of the time, you know, our partners are the ones in the communities and connecting with people. We need to listen to their needs and their experiences,” Farley said. “From there, we’ll work on supporting them — filling whatever gaps we can in their services. That’s, I think, how we best serve our people: we give them the resources to do the things that need to be done; we don’t need to do all of it ourselves.”