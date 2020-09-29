With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department are urging people to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible to help lessen the strain on the community’s health care infrastructure.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the KCHD, said the health department plans to continue offering flu shots alongside COVID-19 tests to reach as many people as possible.
“Studies are coming out saying you can be infected with both [COVID-19 and the flu]. We want to ensure people are protecting themselves in the best way possible,” Young said. “The best way to do that is provide testing, wear our masks, social distance and, for the flu, the vaccine. Symptoms for both diseases can be the same, too, so we want to make sure as we go into this flu season we know what we’re dealing with.”
While people have become accustomed to wearing masks and face coverings over the past few months, Young said she hopes the practices continue to help ease the potential effects of the flu on those already worried about or affected by COVID-19.
Typically, flu season peaks in November and again in February or March, Young said. According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu symptoms can be very similar to COVID-19 symptoms. They include sore throat, cough, fever, body aches, runny nose, fatigue and headaches, among other symptoms.
It’s not uncommon for minor cases of these symptoms to temporarily afflict someone after receiving a flu vaccine, but Young said it’s important to remember that it is not the flu.
“That’s your body building up antibodies and immunity to that strain [of the flu],” Young said. “The little bit you have -- that’s normal. The flu shot is a killed virus; there’s no way to have it from that [vaccination].”
Young said the health department ordered its doses of the flu vaccine months ago, before COVID-19 had even hit West Virginia. The decision to offer the vaccines next to a COVID-19 test seemed like common sense, she said.
“We want to reach more people with both," Young said. "We can do that pretty easily with this set up."
The more people that get the flu shot, the healthier a community can be, Young said. Getting the flu shot also saves millions of dollars a year, as people miss less work and save more on medical bills if they are proactive and work to prevent the ailment.
Young said the flu shot -- especially this year -- is another tool people can use to help protect both their communities and themselves.
“The stuff we’ve been preaching about COVID-19 -- mask wearing, handwashing, all that -- it helps, of course, with flu spread too,” Young said. “With those, though, we also have the vaccine and that’s our most effective tool. We want to get out ahead and prevent any sort of flu epidemic that could happen this year.
Receiving a basic flu vaccine from the health department is free, Young said, and doesn’t require insurance. If seniors -- those age 65 and older -- are interested in receiving a high-dose flu shot, they are asked to call and make an appointment at the health department.