The West Virginia Public Service Commission is giving a small Fayette County water system one month to reach an acquisition agreement with West Virginia American Water Co. to improve water quality and service for its 650 customers, according to a PSC order entered Friday.
The PSC opened a general investigation into the Page-Kincaid Public Service District in May, nearly a year after a petition signed by more than 400 residents who demanded better service from the district was filed with the state agency.
Per the findings of the PSC investigation, “Page-Kincaid has failed in its duty to customers to consider and enact alternatives that may prove to be in the best interest of its customers.”
WVAW and Page-Kincaid have been involved in a back and forth regarding the water system’s future for nearly a year. The order issued Friday requires both entities to enter an acquisition agreement that — unlike past offers from WVAW — would have the large company buy or operate the district’s water treatment plant, along with its water distribution assets. The company also has 30 days to file a proposal to Page-Kincaid to acquire or operate its sewage system.
“Solutions to Page-Kincaid’s water and sewer operations may be on slightly different timelines, but that should not dissuade the parties from pursuing meaningful negotiations on the sewer facilities simultaneously,” the PSC’s order reads.
In the past, PSD board members have said they would not entertain any offers from WVAW that did not include acquisition of its sewer system, as the operations for either water or sewer depend on receiving income from bills from both services.
As negotiations continued, and eventually fell apart, between WVAW and Page-Kincaid over the past few months, the company failed to make an offer on the sewage system, even after it was provided information on the system’s assets.
Commissioners at the PSC wrote in the order that they “will not tolerate” any more delays on reaching an agreement from either party regarding the water system. If there is not an acquisition agreement entered in 30 days, the order reads, the PSC will utilize powers granted to it through newly passed legislation that gives the agency authority to order an acquisition on failing water systems, which Page-Kincaid could qualify as.
“The water customers of Page-Kincaid have suffered and waited long enough for an acceptable resolution to the ongoing water quality and service issues they have had to experience,” the order reads. “The commission believes that all the elements are in place to reach a reasonable and beneficial solution and insists the parties put aside their differences and mutually work out a reasonable solution.”
Customers of Page-Kincaid have long complained about poor water quality from the district, which uses two deepwells to pump water to residents’ homes. Their complaints, however, have largely been ignored by those in charge at the Page-Kincaid Public Service District, per the PSC’s order.
“The Commission finds particularly egregious Page-Kincaid’s treatment of the multitude of customer complaints that have been made in the last two years,” the order reads. Instead of addressing “the validity of the complaints,” the commission alleges that the public service district's board members instead responded to complaints by trying to discredit those who made them.
In June, the Fayette County Commission filed a petition in circuit court to remove all three of Page-Kincaid’s board members from the public service district due to their “failure to diligently pursue the objectives for which the district was created,” according to the petition. Specifically, the board members repeatedly failed to supply customers with clean, usable water. A status hearing will be held for the case on Friday in Fayette County.
“Based on a combination of the information provided to the PSC over the years through various means, it is clear that the water provided by the [public service district] has regularly over the past few years been unsafe to drink; has not been suitable for bathing at times; has caused stains to clothes, sinks, tubs, toilets, and fixtures; the particles in the water have also damaged fixtures, filters, and other items of customers of the [public service district],” the petition reads.
Not long ago, the water in the district’s underground aquifers was so clean that board members at the district wanted to bottle and sell it.
Then, in July 2018, something changed. The water began running red and brown in customers’ homes. It dyed clothes in washing machines, ruined home appliances and in some cases caused rashes, according to customers. Dirt and sludge would travel along the pipes, into tubs and sinks. Water quality tests began showing high traces of iron, manganese and other minerals.
An ongoing lawsuit filed by the water district asserts that mining operations in the region — of which there are many — cracked the foundation of one of the deepwells, leading to higher concentrations of minerals and chemicals that were never detected in the water before.
Lawyers investigating for the district, however, have not been able to prove what mining operation — if any — was responsible for the damage.
The increased iron levels lead to one of the district’s three water filters failing last fall. Through negotiations with the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, the public service district was able to access a portion of funds originally slated for a separate project to upgrade the system to buy an emergency water filter.
At the time, the public service district had a case filed with the PSC asking to increase customers’ rates by 10% to help finance the installation of the emergency filter as well as two additional filters.
WVAW filed to intervene in that rate case, stating that the company could offer more affordable alternatives for service that would lead to better water quality and service for those relying on Page-Kincaid. The company proposed using its nearby New River Regional Water Treatment Plant to provide water service to customers in the region.
Board members at Page-Kincaid were unhappy about the company’s attempt to intervene, though commissioners at the PSC ruled that its involvement was appropriate. In October, board member John David said that if WVAW had not intervened in the rate case, it would have been approved and the system could have moved forward with upgrades to better service.
But findings by PSC engineers in the general investigation suggest that the public service district's plan to upgrade and replace the system’s water filters would not have solved a myriad of issues stemming from years of poor upkeep and maintenance.
In its 2019 annual report, the public service district reported an unaccounted water loss rate of almost 60%, meaning 60% of the water it pumps and treats never makes it to a faucet, and is instead lost underground. The PSC deems any water system with more than a 15% rate of unaccounted water loss to be out of compliance.
The system also suffers from ongoing issues with its clarifier, which is a settling tank that is supposed to keep solids like sediment or sludge from entering a water system. Per the PSC, lack of maintenance on the clarifier has limited its capacity, and as a result, residents still report sludge and sediment coming out of their pipes.
The district’s previously planned water system upgrades would not have addressed any of these problems, and the replacement of one of the filters last fall did not improve water quality, so it’s imperative that the system explore other options that can correct the district’s challenges wholly, according to Friday’s order.
“The installation of one new filter has not resolved these issues,” the order reads. “The board members of Page-Kincaid needed to do more and they have failed to do so.”
If and when WVAW takes over Page-Kincaid’s water system, rates may increase for customers in the area, though many have testified — in formal complaints to the PSC and in person at public hearings — that they don’t mind paying more as long as they can safely drink and use the water they’re paying for.
Last week, the system underwent yet another multi-day boil water advisory for a failure with the main well. The advisory was lifted Thursday, but still left customers angry.
Over the last month, several residents have filed formal service complaints to the PSC and written letters to the governor about their ongoing struggles with Page-Kincaid. They demand changes and express their frustration with the leadership, and their worries about the health effects.
“We have suffered with rashes and sores, itchiness, burning eyes, greasy hair falling out, and aching backs from hauling home bottled water, though we pay for safe drinking water. Heaven knows what other health costs there may be from having drunk this water,” wrote resident Kathy Blankenship. “If I am expected to pay my bill, and properly use the services provided in a responsible way, then I think it reasonable to expect the same accountability from Page-Kincaid PSD. Don’t you?”