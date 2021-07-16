While COVID-19 variants are spreading and diseases tied to intravenous drug use are on the rise in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is on the search for a new health officer and executive director.
The position is just one of several that will shake up the agency’s leadership — local businessman and car salesman Jeremy Nelson was named as the health department’s new board chairman on Thursday, succeeding Dr. Art Rubin.
Rubin, a long-time member of the board, has one year left in his term and said at Thursday’s Board of Health meeting that he will be asking the Kanawha County Commission not to reappoint him.
“I wanted, if we could, to get a new president in while I still have a year left to help them where I could,” Rubin said.
Lillian Morris, a registered nurse, was recently appointed by the county to fill Stephen Weber’s seat after his term expired this year. Weber served on the board for more than 17 years, and was honored with a resolution for that service on Thursday.
Danny Scalise, former president of the West Virginia State Medical Association, announced his resignation from the health department board last month after he was offered a job as a health officer in Burke County, North Carolina.
His seat is still vacant and will have to be filled via appointment by the city.
Per state code, this position will have to be filled by someone registered as either a Republican or an Independent. The person will have to live within city limits. They cannot be “personally licensed or certified in, engaged in, or actively participating in the same business, profession or occupation” as any other two members of the board, according to code.
“There are lots of things to take into consideration with this position, and the time that we’re in right now,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The health department and [health board] are critical decision makers right now, and we’re going to get someone in there who knows how important that responsibility is.”
Goodwin said she plans to have an appointment announced within a month. Although there are statutory limits on what the person can do, Goodwin said she hopes to see someone come in who can expand the board’s experiences.
“There are lots of aspects of health, and public health. That means we’re looking at dentists, mental health experts, people who work in care facilities for the elderly, or with the drug epidemic,” Goodwin said. “There are lots of qualified doctors around here. My focus in this is bringing in someone who can expand the expertise of those on the board.”
Amid all of the this, and one person down, the health board is also fielding candidates for health officer and executive director. Dr. Sherri Young has held both positions since her hiring in 2019.
After a year of leading the region’s noteworthy COVID-19 response, Young announced her resignation last month. While she will serve as interim health officer until someone is hired, her responsibilities at the health department are lessening as she transitions to a new role at Charleston Area Medical Center.
The health officer and executive director positions can be occupied by either the same person (like Young) or separate people. In February 2018, when former health officer Dr. Michael Brumage resigned to take a job with the state Office of Drug Control Policy, the position was held by interim health officer Dr. Dominic Gaziano for over a year, until Young was hired in July 2019.
Today, county and city agencies are still getting a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbated by variant strains that are becoming more common. HIV case numbers in the county are on the rise, as they have been for the past three years. Along with those, hepatitis rates and endocarditis infections are also increasing.
“These are, and I mean this truly, these are all very, very serious public health concerns,” Goodwin said. “For the good — and the health — of everyone living here, we need to put our best foot forward with responses.”
The health board is waiting on the state Department of Personnel’s approval so they can post for Young’s job. Per the health board meeting Thursday, that should be done by next week. From there, the board will interview applicants as they come. It’s unclear if outside assistance will be brought in to recruit for the position.
Goodwin said that, in the meantime, she’s not concerned about temporary leadership at the health department. The threats are serious, she said, but so is the dedication of those on the board.
“I am not worried, because of how well-qualified the members of the board are, and they are more than capable of making the right decision on this position, but also on what happens at the health department in the meantime,” Goodwin said. “There is no group I’d trust more.”