Kanawha Valley residents in need of emergency medical care will now have more service options, as Thomas Health Systems reopens the emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital, in downtown Charleston.
The hospital system closed its 24-hour emergency room in 2016 and converted the space into an urgent care clinic. Now, the emergency room is back, but operating on a different model.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At a dedication ceremony held Monday morning, the hospital system’s chief operations officer, Brian Ulery, said the facility’s new model will allow providers to ease the strain on other area hospitals during critical hours.
“We are going to provide all emergency needs at times we know our patients need them most,” Ulery said. “We pray the services provided here will be a blessing for all who seek care here.”
In December, Thomas Health System celebrated its 75th anniversary.
The reopening at Saint Francis comes nearly two years after the system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some employees were furloughed at the beginning of the bankruptcy process. Through the beginning of the pandemic, as elective operations were halted and people became hesitant about going to hospitals, Thomas lost millions of dollars in revenue.
In June 2020, the health system filed an agreement with investors to emerge from bankruptcy. A judge approved the plan. Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of the health system, said he’s proud of its recovery from bankruptcy. He knows the system’s future will hold its own obstacles.
“Today, I'm feeling like we're getting Thomas Health and Saint Francis back on track. We still have struggles and challenges ahead of us. We know it won’t be easy, and the [health care industry] is struggling right now,” Lauffer said. “Things are different now, health care is different today. We are all navigating that.”
Nationwide, a nursing shortage has been unfolding for years. As the pandemic hit and more nurses — as well as physicians — left the workforce, overcoming that challenge has become harder and the consequences potentially greater.
Micah Steenburg, nurse manager at Saint Francis, said there certainly have been — and will continue to be — staffing issues at the hospital and within its larger system. Currently, Steenburg has four traveling nurses under her charge at Saint Francis and is “actively looking” for more permanent staffers.
Those responsible for staffing Saint Francis will benefit from the emergency department’s flexible hours, Lauffer said. He views it as an efficient, appealing way to meet a critical community need, as waiting rooms at other area hospitals can yield hourslong wait times and limited staffed beds.
“We have to find a way to take care of people, and, obviously, every hospital and [all first responders] have suffered in the pandemic. Staffing was the first thing we discussed when we talked about doing this,” Lauffer said. “All the people, the physicians, the nurses we have [at Saint Francis] applied to be here. It’s important to note that, while we have a shortage, the doctors and nurses who step up during this time are courageous people.”
Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the emergency department’s revival at Saint Francis contrasts with the now-common trend of Appalachian hospitals shutting down or limiting their services. This trend has unfolded in places with large population losses that often are home to people with higher poverty rates and fewer options for health care. Many of these closures have occurred across West Virginia in recent years.
“Now, as we see our hospitals are filled up every day, we have a new health care facility opening up,” Wheeler said. “We’re going to see more progress as [Thomas] continues to grow.”
Lauffer hopes that growth helps with community and economic development. Convenient, affordable and accessible health care services are crucial to attracting and keeping people in West Virginia, he said.
Although the challenges in West Virginia — which include population decline, some of the worst health outcomes in the nation because of chronic illnesses, high poverty rates and a heavy dependence on government-subsidized health care, among other things — will persist, Lauffer said he’s confident Thomas Health and Saint Francis will continue working to serve anyone who needs it.
“That’s a big part of what we do; it’s part of our entire mission. It’s all a journey; these issues didn’t happen overnight and they won’t be solved overnight,” Lauffer said. “Saint Francis has been here since 1913 with the mission of caring for the people of Charleston. We’re going to continue to do that, no matter what.”