Public health leaders had some of their concerns and warnings regarding Kanawha County’s ongoing HIV crisis confirmed Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epi-Aid team shared preliminary findings from their investigations into the county’s increased HIV spread.
The preliminary findings were shared among a handful of local service providers at a meeting Thursday morning at the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department. Neither the public nor the media were granted access to the meeting.
Although the findings are preliminary and not yet available to the public, a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources provided some insights into what was discussed.
The findings shared in the release highlight issues service providers and public health experts have been lamenting for months: there is not enough HIV testing happening, there are not enough sterile syringes available for people who inject drugs and barriers to entry for services can be high, making it difficult for at-risk individuals to access care or stay in it.
Those who are accessing medical services often do so through emergency departments, according to the release. HIV testing in these circumstances, however, is reported to be low. There are also limited efforts to offer medication for people with opioid use disorder — like buprenorphine or methadone, which are proven to be effective interventions to help people living with addiction.
The findings also highlighted that prescriptions for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis — a medication, often called PrEP, that protects people who may be high-risk for HIV from catching the virus — are lagging.
Several efforts are already underway in Kanawha County to correct at least some of these challenges.
Through the Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White program, someone now works in CAMC Memorial’s emergency department to ensure at-risk people who come into the hospital are offered HIV testing early in their visit.
This makes it easier to offer opportunities for care, if necessary, as well as educate on intervention methods that could reduce someone’s risk for catching or transmitting HIV.
At recent HIV Task Force meetings, local health leaders have said more PrEP is being made available for providers to prescribe.
Challenges still persist, though, in ensuring people who need the services are being offered them. Per the release, people most at-risk for HIV are not being tested for it regularly.
Testing efforts through the Kanawha Valley HIV Testing Outreach Group, as well as other local health entities, have increased in recent months.
Testing events hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department have been constant, but at a previous HIV Task Force Meeting, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the agency, said the team is still trying to figure out what works best.
Starting this month, “strike teams” from West Virginia Health Right’s new clinic on the city’s West Side have been walking the streets to bring at-risk individuals in for HIV testing.
For people who use drugs, however, high mistrust of the medical system can hamper outreach efforts. Per the release, this was “commonly reported” in people interviewed. They also reported experiencing stigma or discrimination when utilizing services.
The release noted a lack of access to sterile syringes as a notable concern that could be driving spread among at-risk populations, however it did not make mention of recently passed legislation at both the state- and city-level that complicates distributing clean needles through harm reduction programs.
The information in the release was brief, and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it lined up with the information shared with her, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper and Young by state representatives in an earlier meeting that day, which was also not open to the public.
“We had a briefing, but I didn’t get any of the details or data or numbers shared with other people,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. “I asked — and I still don’t understand — with an issue like this that’s of great importance to the public, why weren’t they allowed in? Why wasn’t the press allowed? I don’t know.”
Carper said he was told by state representatives that both meetings were closed via the CDC due to “federal regulations.”
When asked why the meetings were closed, a CDC spokesperson said meetings discussing preliminary results are not “typically” open to the public, “but this is not a CDC or federal policy.”
“The state (or in some cases county) has the final say on meeting attendance,” they continued.
Allison Adler, director of communication for the state health department, referred questions to the national CDC’s media team, which gave the above response. Adler did not confirm or deny whether the directive to close the meetings to the public came from the state.
Jessica Holstein, assistant communications director at DHHR, said these meetings followed “the same format” as the initial Epi-Aid kick-off meeting, which was “open to partners only.” Holstein also did not confirm or deny whether this was a state directive.
Unlike the initial Epi-Aid meeting held for local stakeholders, these meetings contained new findings from the month CDC representatives spent on the ground, interviewing individuals and service providers to understand more about HIV and other viral disease spread in Kanawha County.
Goodwin and Carper were both frustrated and confused at the way the meeting played out, and the lack of invitation for them and the public at the later meeting.
“Unusual. This is extremely unusual,” Carper said. “This is the first time in my public service career that something like this has happened. They asked at the end if we had any questions, well I can’t ask about something I don’t know, can I?”
“We are extremely concerned about the rate of HIV. We are concerned with substance use disorder, especially those with [IV drug use], and so, yeah, it is frustrating,” Goodwin said. “It’s not frustrating because I don’t think we’ll get answers, but it seemed — I believed I was going to hear more, and I have the expectation of learning more and learning more quickly because it’s important. That didn’t happen.”
Goodwin said no one from the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, a city division working directly with people struggling with substance use disorder, mental illness and homelessness, was invited to the meeting with “partners.” Goodwin said Emily Hanna, director of the CARE office, was allowed to attend the meeting after they learned about it and asked, but she didn’t understand the decision.
“That’s as boots-on-the-ground as you can get, so I’d like to know who made that decision, and who else wasn’t included,” Goodwin said. “This is, it’s frustrating. It really is, especially because we know how important it is to move quickly on this and get the ball rolling.”
Per the release, the Epi-Aid team conducted more than 60 in-depth interviews with at-risk people, as well as numerous field visits and observations with service providers. A final report with recommendations for service providers will be released publicly in August.
It’s unclear what will be different between the preliminary results previewed to some today, and the final report then.
Goodwin said she would like to know more about what data was collected and why, and hopes someone — from any agency — is able to step up soon and quell the confusion and frustrations.
“I hope this doesn’t end up being just another bump in the road on a very bumpy ride we’ve been on. I do believe the folks at the state and the CDC truly want what is best, but we’re all a little frustrated,” Goodwin said. “It is my hope that they will provide a robust and thorough assessment and directive at the end of this, that we can use to make the situation better for all involved.”