Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Boone, Kanawha and Clay counties offering three-dimensional digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at the following locations and dates:
n Raleigh Boone Medical Center in Whitesville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For an appointment, call 304-854-1321.
n Sissonville Health Center in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. For an appointment, call 304-984-1576.
n Clendenin Health Center in Clendenin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. For an appointment, call 304-548-7272.
Clay Primary Care in Clay from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. For an appointment, call 304-587-7301.
Extra safety precautions will be taken during the pandemic. Changes will include staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and extended appointment times to allow staff to thoroughly sanitize between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in the state who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.