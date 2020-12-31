Due to “an error,” 42 people in Boone County received COVID-19 antibodies Wednesday instead of vaccinations, according to a news release from the Boone County Health Department.
All 42 people received the mistaken shots at a clinic run by the health department and were contacted Thursday and made aware of the situation.
According to the release, health department leaders “do not believe” there is any risk of harm for the individuals affected. They say this was “an isolated incident.”
Attempts to contact officials at the health department were unsuccessful.
Those who were given the antibodies will receive actual vaccines Thursday.
This error occurred as health departments and doctors' offices across the state were flooded with calls and visits Wednesday after Gov. Jim Justice announced COVID-19 vaccines would be available for anyone aged 80 and up.
While health departments do have vaccines on hand, those looking to receive them should call ahead to make appointments.
Antibodies are large proteins in the body used by the immune system to identify and neutralize viruses. Through blood samples from patients, antibody tests can be used to see whether someone has, at some point, been infected with the virus.
Antibody treatments are not the same as vaccines, but they can help people better fight the virus if they’re administered early.
Throughout the last two weeks, Justice has said he wants more antibody doses accessible throughout the state, as they can help save lives.
As of Thursday, there have been 85,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 24,488 of which are active, and 1,338 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state so far has received 86,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 44,885 of which have been distributed.
The state is in the process of releasing details for upcoming vaccination events for those 80 years old and over, which should be held at National Guard armories throughout next week, but those details have not yet been released.