HURRICANE — As Charleston Area Medical Center celebrated the opening of its Teays Valley Outpatient Center in Putnam County on Tuesday, it also announced an investment of $70 million over the next five years to redevelop CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
“This is a nearly $25 million investment in the community,” said Jeff Goode, senior vice president of CAMC, which is part of Vandalia Health.
The Teays Valley Outpatient Center serves about 1,000 patients a week. It had been operational for a few months ahead of Tuesday's grand opening. Twenty physicians and about 125 employees work out of the center on a daily basis.
Construction on the center started in fall 2021. The property itself is seven acres and the building is 63,000-square-feet. The building is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day with each office setting its own hours.
The facility houses 14 specialties, with room to grow. Previously, offices were scattered in 12 leased buildings. There is also a cafe and a meeting room that people in the community can reserve.
The lights operate on automated motion sensors, and many of the exam beds are a more comfortable design that is easier for patients to get in and out of. CAMC officials said patient feedback has been positive so far.
There are seven divided bays set up to do chemo infusion therapy for cancer patients. Each bay has its own heated seat with a window and a TV.
LeAnne Call, associate administrator of ambulatory services at CAMC, said better cancer treatment facilities were one of the most requested things from the community.
“The biggest hit for us has been, I can come in, I can get my lab work done. That lab work is a game-changer because, as an organization, we have so much of our lab work that was just leaving us,” Call said. “We've hired three people for the lab, and it stays busy the entire time. We're doing more lab work in Teays Valley than we've ever done.”
Teays Valley Hospital will take on the look of the outpatient facility with the planned $70 million update.
“So how do you measure economic impact from a health standpoint? Certainly there's employment, but the bottom line is: How can we take care of people closer to home? They don't have to travel. More services can be offered locally and in the emergency room so that folks aren't diagnosed and then transferred out, they're diagnosed and they're kept here,” said David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia Health.
