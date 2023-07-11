Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE — As Charleston Area Medical Center celebrated the opening of its Teays Valley Outpatient Center in Putnam County on Tuesday, it also announced an investment of $70 million over the next five years to redevelop CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. 

“This is a nearly $25 million investment in the community,” said Jeff Goode, senior vice president of CAMC, which is part of Vandalia Health.

