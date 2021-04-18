With more than $3 million raised, Charleston Area Medical Center is bringing a previously “quiet” fundraising initiative out into the open as it prepares to launch its Center for Learning and Research.
The Knowledge at the Center Of Care Campaign was launched in 2020 to raise money from the community for the medical system’s new state of the art facility in Kanawha City, said Gail Pitchford, president of the CAMC Foundation.
The Center will help CAMC expand its academic offerings through new simulation training sessions and education initiatives, among other things. The total cost of the project is $18 million, Pitchford said at a kickoff for the fundraising campaign.
In 2019, CAMC borrowed $30 million through bond financing to complete a 48 bed expansion at Memorial and to build the new center. About $12 million for the project was covered by that bond financing, Pitchford said, and the remaining $6 million will come from donations. So far, $3.2 million has been raised, but community support is needed to secure the remaining $2.8 million.
“I personally feel this is the most important thing CAMC can do in the next 10 years,” said David Ramsey, CEO and president of the hospital system.
Once completed, the Center for Learning and Research will be located across from CAMC Memorial Hospital, in Kanawha City. It will offer simulation models to help those who are training to be medical professionals hone their skills through more hands-on experiences.
Since 2004, CAMC has been running its simulation center in a decommissioned nursing unit, which means it lacks some features that make the training better. The limited space at the current facility is a challenge, and as it was initially meant to be a temporary location, no major renovations or upgrades have occurred.
Ramsey said the new center is directly related to CAMC’s mission of attracting and retaining medical workers in the Kanawha Valley. The hospital system already partners with numerous education centers, and residents and students from across West Virginia train at the hospital facilities.
Many of these people, Ramsey said, do stay in West Virginia, but as with any sector, it can be difficult to retain talent.
The Center and an expansion of the hospital system’s academic opportunities are part of what Ramsey said officials internally refer to as “growing [their] own.” It’s a tool, Ramsey said, to offer high-level training that is then provided to individuals through health care.
This is part of how a new simulation center will help communities, said Dr. Nancy Tierney, director of CAMC’s School of Nurse Anesthesia and co-chair of the Knowledge at the Center of Care Campaign.
“In a real life emergency you don’t get a chance for a do-over,” Tierney said. “To save a life, you’ve got to do it right the first time. This gives those we’re training confidence and practice to do so.”