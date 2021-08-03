Expanding access to sterile syringes is among the top recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a report released Tuesday investigating how to control the ongoing HIV outbreak among people who inject drugs in Kanawha County.
Such interventions, however, are near-illegal in Charleston and beyond — a note rarely relayed in the CDC’s report.
“Forget your position on this, if you have one, and consider that you really need to deal with the reality on the ground, and we all need to follow the law,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. “You have to deal with the rules of the road, and the rules of the road right now don’t allow much of what they [the CDC] are recommending.”
The “rules” refers to state legislation passed this past session that red-tapes harm reduction programs from operating needs-based syringe service programs, which are proven by decades of studies and research to safely reduce disease spread among people who inject drugs. The law, which withstood a legal challenge in federal court last month from the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, also levies heavy financial fines on any organizations that implement syringe programs in violation of its broadly defined standards.
Weeks after the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 334, Charleston City Council overwhelmingly passed an ordinance reaching further than the state’s law by criminalizing any individual or entity that distributes syringes on a needs-based basis.
The 17-page CDC Epidemiologic Assistance (known as Epi-Aid) report makes only two passing references to these legal barriers.
“It says we [the CDC] recommend you go and do this without mentioning the fact that the laws, barriers, whatever you want to call them, make that somewhat difficult if not impossible to do,” Carper said. “My thoughts on that? Well, elections have consequences.”
The CDC’s Epi-Aid report was the result of a months-long investigation, where CDC representatives conducted more than 60 interviews with people who inject drugs and local stakeholders to learn more about the nature of the HIV outbreak.
The final results reflect numerous challenges those working in harm reduction and substance use disorder spheres have cited for years: Stigma isolates people who need it from accessing health care or other services, simultaneous traumas complicate getting HIV care to people or retain them in it and the services that exist on the ground today are not enough to meet the growing need in the community.
The CDC issued five primary recommendations in the report to help overcome these challenges along with dozens of other suggestions, many of which came from local care providers.
The top primary recommendation is expanding access to clean syringe services.
“Expand access to sterile syringes and other injection equipment through comprehensive harm reduction services, such as low-barrier, one-stop shop models in multiple locations that also incorporate mobile or street outreach elements,” the recommendation reads.
The city ordinance outlawing such action was introduced and passed in response to Charleston-based grassroots harm reduction group Solutions Oriented Addiction Response’s attempt to run such a program. SOAR was the only entity known in the city or county operating needs-based syringe services at the time. Now no entity is doing so.
Today, nearly a year after a police investigation was opened into the group’s activity — an investigation that found no criminal wrongdoing on behalf of SOAR — those with SOAR are having their early assertions confirmed: Kanawha County needs accessible syringe service programs to slow the spread of these diseases, and the services that exist today are not enough to meet the need.
“We were saying this a year, two years ago. It’s not like a ‘ha-ha’ moment now, because the people that have HIV, that are at risk for HIV, that are exposed, that are homeless — these folks aren’t just names and faces. They’re people we have a relationship with. They’re people that have suffered because of these decisions,” said Sarah Stone, co-founder of SOAR. “To be vindicated today and think of those who have suffered because of the previous inaction, it doesn’t feel good. Not at all.”
Stone said she hopes to see the city council and related leadership revisit its ordinance on syringe services in light of the report from the CDC. She is not, however, hopeful that will happen.
“It would be nice to see them reverse the city ordinance. It would be nice to see health care providers here in Charleston lobby the Legislature to reverse [SB] 334, because they know it’s negatively impacting people who use drugs. I want that, but I don’t know if that will happen,” Stone said. “I think the hatred and the pride and the ego run so deep that I don’t feel hope anymore. I don’t feel the system is working.”
Part of the issue, Stone said, is stigma — a topic heavily cited in the CDC report.
People who use drugs are not using health care systems because of bad prior experiences and apathy they feel from providers there, spurring from stigma, according to the report. They also report experiencing stigma with law enforcement.
The report suggests implementing initiatives to educate those in these settings on drug addiction, as well as harm reduction and HIV.
Carper said he supports education initiatives, and many are already underway with staff at regional hospitals and health care centers, according to reports provided in previous HIV task force meetings.
Stone said those reading the report who are looking at the current state of services in Kanawha County should be cautious if they see something already happening that the report suggests.
For example, the report recommends referring people with substance use disorder to the Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program for screening and potential treatment. The Ryan White Program currently has someone working in CAMC General’s emergency department doing such, but they cannot be there 24/7.
Meanwhile, 70% of HIV diagnoses in Kanawha County between January 2019 and today have been found at CAMC, according to the Epi-Aid report. Only about 12 people out of 65 diagnosed with HIV in the past two years have received HIV care in the past three months, however.
“When we say we’re already doing things, I think we need to really think about what that means. When I think of the big picture, if I think of a marathon, a run or a sprint, we need to go the full length and provide the care,” Stone said. “If we only go the quarter length or half length, if we only take a few steps and say we’re already doing the work, no one is going to be helped.”
Other points in the report include low prevalence of prescriptions for pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication commonly called PrEP that can protect at-risk individuals from contracting HIV. Per the report, of the 65 people who are HIV positive and who had their medical records analyzed, none were prescribed PrEP before their diagnosis despite numerous hospital visits for conditions that would classify them as high-risk.
In the year before they were diagnosed, only five negative HIV tests were implemented among that same group.
In general today, even as testing has been expanded through the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and community partners, screening events are not reaching enough people, according to the report.
“Stakeholders believed that HIV testing outreach events in the community are not reaching people at highest risk for HIV infection due to low awareness, acceptability, and access to the events,” the report reads. “As stakeholders believed that those at highest risk are being missed by HIV testing opportunities, many felt that the size of the outbreak was underestimated at the time of the interviews.”
Per the report, testing events held on the West Side and at substance use disorder treatment centers yield higher positives: a 3.6% test positivity rate on the West Side and .6% test positivity at the treatment center. Other testing sites recorded no test positivity, per the report.
And of the 27 testing events held in Kanawha County between April 6 and July 9 — more than the total number of testing events held in all of 2020 — 13 had less than 10 participants.
The CDC recommended focusing on “hot-spot areas” for testing, including Charleston’s West Side, Kanawha City and South Charleston, and utilizing more discreet means of testing through use of a mobile unit or small on-the-ground teams.
The report also recommended looking at regional response, as counties surrounding Kanawha are also at-risk for such outbreaks if the virus spreads. Molecular analysis of HIV spread in Kanawha’s current outbreak — defined by cases recorded between Jan. 1, 2019 and today — is different from that of Cabell County’s 2019 outbreak.
Testing initiatives are low in surrounding counties, and as a majority of the people infected in this outbreak report being homeless or having unstable housing, it’s likely that spread will occur across county lines if it hasn’t already.
Carper said this should be a main takeaway from the report: Regional action is needed.
“They are looking at this now as a regional issue, and I think that’s a good thing because it is a regional issue,” Carper said. “The cases, they’re here, but they’re elsewhere, as well. It’s a regional issue and it needs to be dealt with as a regional issue.”
The CDC report was clear on another point, too: no matter what steps are taken first, urgency is needed in this situation.
It’s unclear, though, how the push for urgency is being processed by different organizations.
State health officials have been promising a town hall to discuss the Epi-Aid report findings for weeks. Allison Adler, public information officer at the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said Tuesday morning the town hall had been “delayed” and will be rescheduled due to increases in COVID-19 cases.
Adler said key findings would be shared with stakeholders, but stakeholders reported that a scheduled meeting with them and state officials regarding the report was cancelled Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, those working on the ground with people who use drugs and those living with HIV are feeling the consequences of delayed action and continuous fighting, Stone said.
“There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed today and they require a lot of focused, compassionate work. I’m afraid there’s a burnout. These battles have been fought every day — the big ones and the small ones — and people are frustrated. I know I am,” Stone said. “There’s a burnout in our community and that doesn’t work when there’s so much more to do. It’s not going to work.”