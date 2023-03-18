Two Kanawha County health care providers are at odds over legislation that would change the regulatory process for hospitals seeking to expand services and what it could mean for their organizations.
Senate Bill 613 would eliminate a requirement that hospitals obtain a certificate of need when adding services on their campus, defined as the “physical area immediately adjacent to the hospital’s main buildings, other areas, and structures that are not strictly contiguous to the main buildings, but are located within 250 yards of the main buildings.”
It would also increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million.
Certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the West Virginia Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider’s coverage area.
Also under the bill, a private practice with at least seven office locations could acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need. The bill also removes the requirement of a certificate of need for constructing, developing, acquiring or establishing a birthing center.
The bill completed legislation during the final week of the regular legislative session. The bill, still pending approval from Gov. Jim Justice, would be effective from passage.
Thomas Memorial Hospital and Camden Clark Hospital, both part of the WVU Medicine health system, are seeking permission from the Health Care Authority to develop cardiac surgery services at Thomas’s South Charleston facility, an expenditure of about $770,000, according to correspondence with the Health Care Authority.
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, said the organization is trying to create a regional approach between Thomas Memorial and Camden Clark, located in Parkersburg. The system’s plan is to grow its open-heart surgery services from one surgeon in Parkersburg to three surgeons operating between the two locations.
“We’ve got the good bones and infrastructure of that program already, and these are faculty of the West Virginia University School of Medicine. So, we’re excited about that,” he said.
“It also helps us to revitalize Thomas,” Wright said. “Remember, Thomas is a hospital that just went through a bankruptcy. They have been cutting for years. If we’re going to make sure we have a stable second health care system in Charleston, we’re going to have to grow our way out of that, and compete.”
Whether West Virginia's CON law is changed or not, Wright said he feels optimistic about being able to provide open heart surgery in Charleston, possibly by late summer or fall.
Thomas Hospital late last year also sought approval from the Health Care Authority to purchase Pulmonary Associates of Charleston, the South Charleston medical practice of Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
According to the application on file with the Health Care Authority, Thomas Health is proposing establishing an ambulatory health care facility by acquiring the assets of the existing Pulmonary Associates practice and “entering into a contractual arrangement with a physician group for the physicians and staff of the practice.” The cost of the project would be approximately $2.8 million.
According to a spokeswoman for Charleston Area Medical Center, physicians at Pulmonary Associates provide coverage for CAMC’s intensive care units at Memorial Hospital. She declined to say what effect Thomas Health’s proposed purchase of the practice would have on that service agreement.
In a statement, Dr. Greg Rosencrance, Thomas Hospital’s president and CEO, said the SB 613 would not have an effect on Thomas’ acquisition of Pulmonary Associates.
“Thomas has already filed a CON application for the acquisition of the practice and anticipates a CON decision from the West Virginia Health Care Authority approving that application in the very near future,” Rosencrance said.
Dave Ramsey, CEO of Vandalia Health, which comprises CAMC and Mon Health, is opposed to Senate Bill 613.
Ramsey said the bill would “subvert and gut” a health care planning system that West Virginia has had for about 50 years.
“We’ve got a bill out of the Senate that allows any hospital to do anything they want on their campus, offer any service they would like on their campus,” he said. “It just totally circumvents the whole health planning [process]. They may as well just eliminate the CON process.”
Without changing the certificate of need process, Ramsey said, Thomas Health wouldn’t be able to add cardiac services.
“Frankly, there’s no need in the community because they’re all already being done by CAMC,” Ramsey said. “So, I don’t know how under the current CON they could have justified offering the service. That’s what this bill is about. That’s why WVU [Medicine] supports it and the legislators that work with WVU support it.”
Takubo, who also serves as vice chairman of the Senate Health Committee, joined WVU Medicine as its executive vice president of provider relations in late October. He said WVU Medicine's attempt to expand its cardiac surgery program didn't play into his support of the bill.
"I think hospitals, including Thomas Health, including the Marshall system, including Vandalia Health System, they should all be under the same rules, meaning if they need to, if they're serving the community and they feel the need to expand service or buy equipment or improve their facility to better serve those people, they should be allowed to do that," Takubo said.
"I think that regardless what the topic is, I think they should be able to determine that for themselves," he added. "Regardless of whether I worked for them or not, I'd feel the same way."
Ramsey expressed frustration with some lawmakers' association with WVU Medicine.
“Is Vandalia going to have to go up to the Capitol and start employing legislators to get things passed on our behalf up there?” Ramsey said. “It’s just not an even playing field right now and it’s very frustrating.”
Wright called Ramsey’s comments a “slippery slope.”
“We have a part-time Legislature, and we have a couple people that are in the Legislature, and I think other health systems do too,” he said. “I think these are very honest and ethical individuals that take their public service very importantly. I think we better be careful before we question their public service.”
SB 613’s lead sponsor, Senate Health Committee Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, is also a physician. In the House of Delegates, Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, and Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, are physicians.
Neither CAMC nor Vandalia Health employ any lawmakers, CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states and Washington, D.C., have certificate of need programs, which vary widely by state.
Loren Adler, a health economist and the associate director of the University of Southern California-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy, said there’s a “fair amount of evidence” that certificate of need laws lead to higher hospital prices with no effect on quality of care.
“Admittedly the evidence is not as robust as you’d love it, just because it’s somewhat difficult to come up with the perfect research design here,” he said. “But certainly, the economic theory here is pretty straightforward that certificate of need laws should lead to increased prices, just because hospital markets tend to be pretty consolidated to begin with.
“The more you limit competition, we have tons of evidence that hospital consolidation, when two hospitals merge or one hospital acquires another, that that leads to increased prices or reduced quality,” he added. “So the natural upshot of that piece of information that we have tons of evidence on is just protection of certificate of need policies will tend to keep prices high in this situation.”
Adler said in recent years, there’s been some movement by states away from certificate of need laws. State governments have a history of protecting incumbent hospitals, he said.
“Over time, it’s become more and more of an issue to point out these sorts of laws,” Adler said. “I think in the last 10 years, it became pretty big, particularly among Republicans in policy circles, to point out the sort of a regulatory capture issue here where it is regulation entrenching a dominant system and there’s been some pushes to peel these back.”
Last year, Takubo was the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 702, which would have eliminated some certificate of need requirements and created some exemptions. The bill was referred to the Senate Health Committee, which did not take it up.
Takubo said in addition to working for WVU Medicine, his private practice also obtained a certificate of need for a CT scan machine in 2013.
Takubo said he doesn’t think he did anything wrong by voting on the CON bill. Senate Rule 43 requires every member present to vote unless the question concerns something that the member is “immediately and particularly interested therein, meaning an interest that affects the member directly and not as one of a class.”
Takubo said he’s voted on CON bills for eight years, and never requested a ruling about whether he should be exempt because of a conflict of interest.
“I’ve also voted on a plethora of health care bills that affects us, just like the lawyers vote on tort reform bills,” he said. “What Rule 43 is really meant to be is if you’ve got a small sect of people, five or less, that’s going to financially benefit from a given law. That’s what that rule is intended for.
“There’s hundreds of CON applications and holders. So, it just never occurred to me [to ask Senate leadership if he should be exempt from voting],” Takubo said. “I’m certain I would have been required to vote anyway.”
Wright said he's pleased with SB 613.
"[It's] going to allow hospitals in the state of West Virginia good degrees of freedom to do what they believe is clinically and fiscally responsible within their own campus in their own walls," Wright said. "But at the same time [it] protects some of the key elements of certificate of need that prevents outside entities from cherry-picking some of the profitable businesses that hospitals do have."
Takubo said SB 613 is a good compromise between those who want to use certificate of need to keep hospitals open and those who favor competition.
“If a hospital decides they need new equipment, or they need to expand because their ER is overrun or whatever, they have a chief financial officer and a board and CEO, they should be able to determine for themselves if they need to do those things,” Takubo said. “Why does government have to get involved and they have to ask permission? It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
Takubo said he opposes completely repealing the certificate of need program. Without CON, he said, health care providers could set up operations for imaging and surgery services, which are profit-makers for hospitals.
“That’s the two things that everybody will just open up if you don’t have certificate of need, which strains off what little bit of profit you get, which closes hospitals. ... People sometimes will complain about their little hospital until they need it. And there’s a huge difference between being 15 minutes away from health [care] versus an hour and a half away from health [care].
“My concern is if you completely repeal it, that’s what you’re going to get. Especially smaller hospitals, you’ll see closures. That’s what you see across the country,” he said.
Adler said there’s no evidence to suggest repealing certificate of need programs causes hospital closures.
“They can still operate the profitable services,” Adler said. “It may be true that you get more competition on the more profitable services when you don’t squash competition. But the more competition there leads to lower prices for at least some amount of services.”