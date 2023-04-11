Craig Powers’ older brother David was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes in his late teens.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high blood sugar from diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys as well as nephrons so they don’t work as well as they should. Many people with diabetes also develop high blood pressure, which can damage kidneys too.
David announced to his family at Thanksgiving dinner in 2001, that he would be going on dialysis and would be put on the transplant list.
“My brother has always been like a father figure to me. He is 11 years older than me. He took me hunting and fishing, and we worked together in the coal mines. We rode to work together and he taught me carpentry work and he’s just always been there for me. There is no way I was gonna let him suffer if I could do something about it,” Craig said.
Craig immediately knew he wanted to give one of his kidneys to David. He said they went through “extensive testing over the next six or seven months” to see if they were a match. Then on Aug. 9, 2002 they underwent transplant surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.
“I gave him a kidney and it completely changed his life,” Craig said. “When he was on dialysis there, he couldn’t do anything. He was so weak he could hardly get through the house,” Craig said.
But within a week of the surgery, Craig said that David was out cutting his grass. For Craig, nothing changed aside from feeling relieved that his brother was feeling well again. David still calls Craig every year on Aug. 9 to say happy “kidney-versary.”
“It didn’t affect me as far as health-wise, people live perfectly fine with one kidney. There’s a stigma with a lot of people that think that, ‘Oh well, you know, that’s gonna affect my lifestyle and what I want to do and this and that and another,’ and it doesn’t. I am a living, walking, talking example that it doesn’t affect you. If you are a living donor, it will not affect the way you live.”
Right now, 85% of patients on the transplant list are in need of a kidney. That’s more than 90,000 people in the U.S.
“Put yourself in that other person’s shoes, if you were the one needing one [a kidney], wouldn’t you want someone to help you. If you could change somebody’s life and make it better for them, those are the things that I looked at. It was a matter of quality of life for my brother and it’s been almost 21 years, and he is doing excellent.”
Living donors don’t have to be related to their recipients. On average, one in four living donors are not biologically related to the recipient. In 2021, more than 6,500 people made the decision to give one of their kidneys or a part of their liver to someone waiting for a second chance at life.
“The average waiting time for a donor kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years. A kidney from a living donor offers patients an alternative to years of dialysis and time on the national transplant waiting list. With living donation, a patient may be able to receive a transplant in one year or less. After donation, the living organ donor’s remaining kidney will enlarge, doing the work of two healthy kidneys,” according to the Donate Life website.
Anyone can register to be a donor online on the Donate Life website or on the CORE website.