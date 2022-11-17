Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dr. Gregory Rosencrance, a Charleston native with degrees from West Virginia and Marshall universities, will return to the Kanawha Valley early next year to serve as the new president and CEO of Thomas Health.

Rosencrance is president of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida. He will start at Thomas in early 2023, taking over the role from Albert Wright, the president and CEO of the WVU Health System, who began serving as interim CEO of Thomas Health in April, when Thomas entered into a management agreement with WVU.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you