Dr. Gregory Rosencrance, a Charleston native with degrees from West Virginia and Marshall universities, will return to the Kanawha Valley early next year to serve as the new president and CEO of Thomas Health.
Rosencrance is president of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida. He will start at Thomas in early 2023, taking over the role from Albert Wright, the president and CEO of the WVU Health System, who began serving as interim CEO of Thomas Health in April, when Thomas entered into a management agreement with WVU.
“This is a homecoming for me, and I am delighted to be coming back,” Rosencrance said. “I’m excited for the professional opportunity, yes, but also to be back in the state of West Virginia, where I grew up. It’s where my family, my children, my grandchildren and my wife’s family are. I am looking forward to reconnecting with the region and its people.”
For the past decade, Rosencrance has been away from his home in West Virginia, but he said the same issues persist today that persisted a decade ago, even if some have grown more dire. He said it’s “premature” to comment on what exact initiatives he’d like to oversee at Thomas to combat these challenges, but expanding access to health care in the Kanawha Valley and Southern West Virginia will be a focus for the hospital moving forward.
“Access to care doesn’t just mean looking at what is and isn’t available,” Rosencrance said. “It’s evaluating how long it takes to get patients in for appointments, how far they have to go to access them and seeing what we can do to improve those metrics for overall population health.”
Before leaving West Virginia, Rosencrance spent 22 years practicing internal medicine at Charleston Area Medical Center. He also served as chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at WVU’s Charleston Campus for more than a decade.
During his time with the Cleveland Clinic, Rosencrance served in several roles, including the chairman of the Medicine Institute at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. There, he helped form Cleveland Clinic Community Care, the population health arm of the medical provider.
Rosencrance oversees operations at the hospital and manages more than 2,500 caregivers across 11 community-based health centers. He said he hopes to bring lessons learned from his experience at the Cleveland Clinic to Thomas Health, to serve more West Virginians.
“There were similar challenges at the Cleveland Clinic as Thomas is currently facing, and I think we have the opportunity here to replicate and innovate some of those programs,” Rosencrance said. “Being a part of the WVU Health System — that helps too. It allows [Thomas] to have the backing and resources of a larger health system.”
By the end of this year, Thomas Health will be recognized as “a full member” of the WVU Health System, according to a news release.
Thomas Health entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Health in April. The decision to do so came just a few months after the hospital celebrated its 75th anniversary and two years after it filed for bankruptcy in January 2020.
Some employees were furloughed at the beginning of the bankruptcy process. Through the early months of the pandemic, as elective operations were halted and people became hesitant about going to hospitals, Thomas lost millions of dollars in revenue.
In June 2020, the system filed an agreement with investors to emerge from bankruptcy. A judge approved the plan. On the other side of the bankruptcy, Thomas has expanded its services. In February, the system reopened its emergency department at St. Francis Hospital, in downtown Charleston, which is now in the works to become the state’s first comprehensive orthopedic hospital.
Rosencrance said he recognizes that the past few years have been a period of transition for the hospital and that he’s looking forward to helping the system grow and adapt to meet the needs of residents in the Kanawha Valley.
“I grew up in West Virginia, and I believe I know West Virginians,” Rosencrance said. “While it is early to say what exact initiatives we will see unfold here, I think it’s clear there is a need to look at how we prevent illness in our residents and promote making healthy lifestyles for everyone. That has got to be the emphasis across our state.”