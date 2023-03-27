Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Abortion Ban West Virginia

The Women's Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez poses for a photo in Charleston on Feb 25, 2022. 

 AP file photo

The leaders of what was West Virginia’s only abortion clinic plan to open a facility providing the procedure in Maryland -- about 5 miles outside of Mineral County, in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.

Katie Quinonez, director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, will oversee the new Women’s Health Center of Maryland. She said the Cumberland, Maryland, clinic will address a need for reproductive health care made worse by state bans against the procedure in West Virginia and elsewhere after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

