Charleston City Council confirmed the appointment of Danita Nellhaus to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Board of Health on Monday, leaving no vacant seats on the board.
Nellhaus has worked as a school nurse in Kanawha County for 16 years. She is a member of the West Virginia Association of School Nurses, previously serving as both president and vice president, as well as its national counterpart.
“Danita Nellhaus has worked with thousands of students in her time as a school nurse and can bring valuable insight and best practices in working with our young people to keep them healthy and safe,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a late news release Monday. “I believe she will bring unique skill sets to the board of directors and will help guide the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in working with our youth during this pandemic.”
Nellhaus was appointed by Goodwin to fill the seat left vacant by former board of health member Danny Scalise, who resigned in June to take a job in North Carolina.
“I am thrilled to serve on the Board of Directors for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and hope to bring my knowledge of the health care field and experience working with young people to improve current services,” Nellhaus said.
Nellhaus’ appointment to the board is the second in as many months, as longtime board member Stephen Weber’s term expired last month. He served on the health board for more than 17 years and did not seek reappointment. Lillian Morris, a registered nurse, was appointed by the Kanawha County Commission to fill that seat.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is still without a full-time health officer or executive director after Dr. Sherri Young, who filled both roles full-time throughout the pandemic, announced her resignation last month. Young is still working as the interim health officer until someone is hired for the position.
The turnover and shakeups in health department leadership come as COVID-19 cases in the region and beyond are surging in connection to the more contagious delta variant of the virus. Simultaneously, the county is dealing with increases in HIV caseloads and other infectious diseases tied to injected drug use.
The health department board will select Young's replacement. The board has not announced any update regarding when that position will be filled.