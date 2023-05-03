Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The interim secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources discussed the organization's ongoing reorganization and Gov. Jim Justice declared May is Foster Care Month during an administration briefing Wednesday at the Capitol.

There are 6,200 West Virginia youths in out-of-home care, one of the highest rates in the nation, and 55% of the state’s foster children are placed with relatives, Justice said during the briefing. Meanwhile, there is a shortage of foster families in West Virginia and the DHHR has faced widespread staffing shortages, particularly in the areas of child welfare.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

