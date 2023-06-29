Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the planned departure of Dr. Jeff Coben, interim secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, effective July 5.
The DHHR is continuing the process of dividing into three separate agencies, as mandated by the West Virginia Legislature during the 2023 session. Lawmakers approved House Bill 2006, requiring the split to be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.
The DHHR is the state's largest executive agency, with a $7.6 billion budget that accounts for about 40% of annual state spending. The problems that led to the bill's passage included management issues, transparency concerns, and efficiency problems, lawmakers have said.
The new departments will be the Department of Health, the Department of Health Facilities, and the Department of Human Services, each headed by its own secretary. Similar bills were vetoed in the past by Justice, but he recently signed this one into law, ending a multi-year effort by lawmakers to reform the ailing department.
On Thursday, Justice thanked Coben for his work.
“Dr. Coben has done a tremendous job heading up DHHR and assisting through the many facets of the upcoming transition to three new departments,” Justice said in a released statement. “I ask all West Virginians to join me in thanking him for his service to our state. As he resumes his duties as the Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, I am also thankful for his continued leadership and vision on behalf of the people of West Virginia.”
Justice appointed Dr. Sherri Young as the new interim secretary of the DHHR until the statutory termination of the department and subsequent creation of its successors. Her appointment is also effective July 5.
After the transition is complete, Young will serve as secretary of the Department of Health, a position Justice appointed her to in May. He also appointed Cynthia Persily as secretary of the Department of Human Services and Michael Caruso as secretary of the Department of Health Facilities.
“Having the opportunity to help shape the future of public health for West Virginia is an honor,” Young said. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to working together closely with Secretary Persily and Secretary Caruso as we support and protect the health of our West Virginia citizens.”
The Department of Health will include the Bureau for Public Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Center for Threat Preparedness, Health Care Authority, Office of Inspector General, and Human Rights Commission, according to the Justice administration.
The West Virginia Department of Human Services will include the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, and Office of Drug Control Policy, according to information provided by Justice’s office.
The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities will include Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Welch Community Hospital, and William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital, the Justice administration said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive