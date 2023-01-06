LOGAN – Logan Regional Medical Center, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health on Friday announced a new collaborative effort to expand specialty care services in Southern West Virginia.
Officials from those entities, alongside numerous elected officials, made the announcement at Logan Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon. Through the collaboration, made via a new memorandum of understanding, the organizations will work to provide Logan and surrounding communities with more localized specialty care, such as heart, pediatric and cancer services.
Additionally, the partnership plans to seek ways to make maternal fetal medicine, neuroscience and further telehealth services available. The reason for the initiative, leaders said, is because patients and families in rural areas often have to travel long distances to receive advanced specialized care.
The partnership is another one that ScionHealth -- the recently-formed company that now owns Logan Regional Medical Center -- has with Marshall Health through the hospital. Last year, Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine partnered with Logan Regional to launch a rural general surgery residence program, one of the first of its kind in the nation.
The first trainees will be welcomed into that program in July.
Among those present at Friday’s announcement was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who commented on the challenges facing rural health care providers and obtaining funding for such programs.
“When you’re fighting in DC ... and you’re trying to shine a light on the different methods of delivery systems of health care, so many times, rural health care gets, sort of, sidelined,” Capito said. “The assumption is, well, if you’re in rural America, everything’s cheaper, it’s easier, you know, it’s not as hard to get to as maybe one of the larger urban areas.
"It’s actually exactly the opposite. You have to travel, you have to plan. It’s difficult to attract specialists, which is what this is all about today and the way you’re coordinating with different specialties and bringing that opportunity to already a great system here at Logan Regional.”
Marshall Health CEO Beth Hammers also announced plans to renovate the second floor of the Coalfield Health Center building, near Chapmanville, to house additional health sub-specialties. The building was originally opened in 2009 as the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health through Marshall University.