LOGAN – Logan Regional Medical Center, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health on Friday announced a new collaborative effort to expand specialty care services in Southern West Virginia.

Officials from those entities, alongside numerous elected officials, made the announcement at Logan Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon. Through the collaboration, made via a new memorandum of understanding, the organizations will work to provide Logan and surrounding communities with more localized specialty care, such as heart, pediatric and cancer services.

