Dissatisfied with the lack of fresh food choices in his community, Dural Miller wants to give West Side residents more options.
Miller, the founder and CEO of the Keep Your Faith Corporation, hopes to open a community-owned grocery store on the West Side. Currently, the area has one grocery store, a Kroger.
“I’d like to see a store where we can get a little bit fresher fruits and vegetables, as well as have some community sit-downs down there," Miller said.
The Keep Your Faith Corporation and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition are asking the city of Charleston to use federal coronavirus relief funds to help open the store.
A proposal from the agencies asks the city of Charleston for about $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding over four years. The money would cover construction, supplies and equipment, and the initial stocking of the grocery store, as well as Miller’s salary as director and market manager.
The city will receive $37.81 million in direct funding from the American Rescue Plan. It has through 2024 to spend it. The funding, meant to help the community recover from the pandemic, can be used for a broad range of purposes including water and sewer projects, broadband infrastructure, and contributions to nonprofits and businesses, among other things.
The proposal also calls for about $400,000 over four years for SNAP Stretch, a program that matches EBT/food stamp purchases for qualifying fruit and vegetables at participating farmers markets.
Using the program, a single person who spends $5 in SNAP benefits gets another $5 to spend on fruits and vegetables. Seniors and those with families who spend $5 can get $10, and grandparents raising grandchildren can get $15 in fruits and vegetables for every $5 in food stamps spent.
“We love this program because the money goes right back into our local economy,” Spencer Moss, executive director of the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, said during a recent event promoting the grocery store. “It doesn't go out the door with Walmart, it doesn't go out the door with Kroger, it goes right back into our farmers.”
As a "community-owned" store, the grocery's main objective would be to serve the community rather than making a profit, Moss said. The community-owned model would also give residents a voice in how the store is stocked and operated, she said.
In recent years, a West Side Save-a-Lot grocery store has closed and a Family Dollar store was destroyed in a fire, adding to food insecurity in the area.
“It's just that Kroger that serves that entire community,” Moss said. “For a lot of folks who have to walk, it’s too far. So a lot of sections of the West Side that are on foot would qualify as a food desert.”
Residents of the public housing development at Orchard Manor have a 31-minute walk to the Kroger. From Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, it’s about 1.10 miles and 23 minutes.
“If you live at Second Avenue, First Avenue, it might take you 20 or 25 minutes to walk to Kroger, and then you’ve got to walk back,” Miller said. “If you've got to do it, you've got to do it. If we have another store a little bit closer in the neighborhood, it would get used, for one thing.
“Also I think people won’t waste money, because … if you shop in a convenience store, you’re spending money every day and just getting a lot of junk food."
The Keep Your Faith Corporation has a handful of raised garden beds and a tiny-house office on Delaware Avenue. The organization distributes the vegetables grown there and by other local farmers at a handful of area feeding sites.
An alley next to Keep Your Faith's garden serves as a shortcut for some making the walk to Kroger for groceries.
“We see people trying to carry three or four trips just to go to the store, because if you live way over past the other side of Virginia Street over that way, there’s nothing over there,” said Larry Moore, a Charleston City Councilman and a part of Keep Your Faith.