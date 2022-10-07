Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines, mammograms, HIV testing and more will be available to Charleston residents Saturday during the second annual Westside Community Health Fair.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at A More Excellent Lifeway Center Church, 504 Virginia Street West.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

