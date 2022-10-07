Flu and COVID-19 vaccines, mammograms, HIV testing and more will be available to Charleston residents Saturday during the second annual Westside Community Health Fair.
The event will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at A More Excellent Lifeway Center Church, 504 Virginia Street West.
About 25 health-related organizations will offer services at the fair, which is hosted by the church’s nonprofit arm, Bright Futures Now.
Sponsors include West Virginia Health Right, Humana, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Community Education Group and several other community organizations.
“The overall goal [Saturday] is access to health education and prevention resources in the community," said Elder Denise White, project leader for the event. “Particularly in areas that we're located ... there are people who have less access to quality health care, or they don't know. So, we're trying to improve their knowledge base and their ability to access quality care providers.”
In a news release, Robert Haley, CEO of Bright Futures Now, said the fair has “proven to improve the lives of West Side residents.
“We invite everyone in our community to take advantage of the free healthcare services at the Westside Community Health Fair," Haley said in the release. “Our thanks go to the dozens of local sponsors for contributing their time, expertise, products, and services to make a tremendous difference in our community.”
Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography unit from the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, will provide free mammograms at the event.
White said Friday walk-ins will be accepted, but people interested in getting the breast cancer screening should arrive early.
“They need to get there early in the process because they have to do their medical records and other information just to make sure they've got them in the system if any follow up is needed,” White said. “So the earlier, the better.”
People who attend the health fair will be eligible for drawings for giveaways, including televisions and a computer. People must be present to win, she said.
At noon, the organization will present Community Service Leadership Awards to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia Health Right, Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery, and the Community Education Group in recognition of their commitment to improving the health of Charleston residents.
Fitness demonstrations will also take place in the morning and afternoon, White said.
Last year’s health fair, held in June, brought in close to 150 people, White said. This year’s event was shifted to October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she said.
“We're competing with FestivFALL and the [Rod Run and] Doo Wop, and all of that, but we know that people are interested in their health, and they're going to want to come by and participate in the event,” White said.
For more information on the health fair, call 304-400-4111.
